India U-17 men's football team to play two friendly matches against Qatar

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The India U-17 Men's National Team will play two friendly matches against Qatar U-17 on Saturday, February 25 and Tuesday, February 28 in Qatar as part of the preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November. The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with UAE U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 the previous month, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India had won its first friendly against Uzbekistan by 2-0 on January 22 while they went down to them by 0-3 in their next match on January 24.

The 23-member squad for the Qatar friendlies is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam



Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ashish, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar

Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham

Coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Fixtures:

February 25: Qatar U-17 vs India U-17

February 28: Qatar U-17 vs India U-17. (ANI)

