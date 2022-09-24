India U-17 Women's team leaves for exposure tour to Spain

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The India U-17 Women's team has travelled to Spain to play some international friendly matches next week.

These friendlies have been planned as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India from October 11. The Young Tigresses have been camping in Bhubaneswar with the support of the Government of Odisha.



India is focused on the growth of women's football and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 will expedite its progress as the nation prepares for its biggest football carnival. With the best players in the U-17 category from around the world making their way to India from October 11 to October 30, the people of this nation will have a chance to witness a very high level of competitive football.

The 23-member squad along with the support staff travelled from Bhubaneswar to Spain yesterday night.

The 23-member Squad are: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon, Gladys Zonunsangi, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Nikita Jude, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, with head coach Thomas Dennerby. (ANI)

