India U-17s determined to dish out better fare against Qatar

Doha [Qatar], February 28 (ANI): The India U-17 Men's National Team will take on their Qatar counterparts in the second friendly match at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Colts will be looking to make a comeback in their second game after they suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of the same rivals on Saturday. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes sounded upbeat on the eve of the game.

"The mood in the camp is great. Yes, we faced defeat in the first game, but the boys are determined to get back in the second match and get a positive result against Qatar. This is the kind of determination one always looks for in the players, and I hope that we can erase our mistakes from the last game and move on," said Fernandes.



The India U-17s, who are currently preparing for their AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign later this year, saw a level contest in the first half, before conceding two in the second, in their previous game against Qatar.

"If you look at the first half, things were pretty even and we had created plenty of chances throughout the game. that's always an encouraging sign. We need to concentrate on finishing these chances, and the boys have been working really hard to do so," said Fernandes.

India's match against Qatar will kick off at the Aspire Academy at 7.30 pm IST. (ANI)

