India U17 football team set to play two friendly matches against Qatar

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The India U-17 Men's National Team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26, 2023 in Qatar as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.



Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The team is now training in Goa. In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to their camp.

The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against the Uzbekistan U-17 team in Vasco da Gama, Goa on January 22 and 24, 2023. Bibiano's boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3. (ANI)

