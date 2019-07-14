India U19 football team to face Oman and Jordan

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): In preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers, India U19 football team will take on Jordon and Oman in an exposure tour in Turkey, beginning July 19.

India U19 team has already acted as a feeder to the senior team with players like Amarjit Singh, Suresh Singh, Boris Singh, and Narendra being regular call-ups in camps, while Amarjit Singh, who was India's captain during the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, has already earned two caps for the senior team.

"We aim to play as many international matches as possible, the more we play the better we get. The exposure tour to Turkey serves as a good platform to test ourselves against West Asian opposition," Head Coach Floyd Pinto said in a statement.



"We aim to solidify our playing style, narrow down on our core group of players as we inch closer to the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in November," he added.

Following are the 23 selected players:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Niraj Kumar, Lalbiakhula Jongte



Defenders: Jitendra Singh, Narendar, Gurkirat Singh, Sumit Rathi, Muhammad Rafi, Akash Mishra, Bikash Yumnam, Manish Chaudhary, Thoiba Singh



Midfielders: Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ninthoiganba Meetei, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Sailo Lalchhanhima, Robin Yadav



Forwards: Harmanpreet Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Ridge Demello

India will play against Oman on July 19 and 22, followed by a game against Jordon on July 24 and one friendly match against a local club side Kocaelispor on July 27. (ANI)

