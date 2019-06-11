Indian football coach Igor Stimac announces 35 probables for Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a list of 35 probables for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup. The team will undergo training at the Mumbai Football Arena from June 25.

Anas Edathodika has been named in the list of 35 probables. The footballer had announced his retirement from international football after the conclusion of the AFC Asian Cup, but the player has said that he decided to come out of retirement after the coach called and asked him to return to the ground.

"Coach Stimac has shown his faith in me. It is my turn to repay him. The coach asked me to join the upcoming camp. Honestly, I was taken aback. Later Venky Bhai (Assistant Coach Venkatesh Shanmugam) shared all details, and I just can't wait to join the camp," All India Football Federation quoted Anas, as saying.

"The respect I earned while playing for the national team is something which has pushed me to challenge myself again. At the moment, I'm just focussing on the camp, and not thinking about making the cut to the team at all. Whatever comes my way, I'll accept it," he said.

India came to the third spot in the recently concluded King's Cup. The team suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Curacao in their first match, but the team bounced back to defeat Thailand 1-0 in their next match.

This win against Thailand is the first win for Stimac as the coach of the Indian football team.

Referring to Anas, Stimac said that playing for the country is the biggest honour that any sportsperson can receive.

"All our players should consider themselves candidates for the National Team shirt as far as they work hard, and keep playing well for their respective clubs," said Stimac.

"I use this opportunity to pay my regards, and best wishes for the upcoming season to all the players, managers and clubs in the Hero I-League, and the Hero ISL," added Stimac.

Defenders Sarthak Golui, and Narender Gehlot, and midfielders Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Nikhil Poojary also found their way back into the list of 35 probables.

The list of 35 probables are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr), Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojary, Michael Soosairaj.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

Intercontinental Cup will be held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad from July 7-19, 2019. India is the defending champions and they will take on Tajikistan on July 7. (ANI)

