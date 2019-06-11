India came to the third spot in the recently concluded King's Cup.
India came to the third spot in the recently concluded King's Cup.

Indian football coach Igor Stimac announces 35 probables for Intercontinental Cup

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:42 IST

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a list of 35 probables for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup. The team will undergo training at the Mumbai Football Arena from June 25.
Anas Edathodika has been named in the list of 35 probables. The footballer had announced his retirement from international football after the conclusion of the AFC Asian Cup, but the player has said that he decided to come out of retirement after the coach called and asked him to return to the ground.
"Coach Stimac has shown his faith in me. It is my turn to repay him. The coach asked me to join the upcoming camp. Honestly, I was taken aback. Later Venky Bhai (Assistant Coach Venkatesh Shanmugam) shared all details, and I just can't wait to join the camp," All India Football Federation quoted Anas, as saying.
"The respect I earned while playing for the national team is something which has pushed me to challenge myself again. At the moment, I'm just focussing on the camp, and not thinking about making the cut to the team at all. Whatever comes my way, I'll accept it," he said.
India came to the third spot in the recently concluded King's Cup. The team suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Curacao in their first match, but the team bounced back to defeat Thailand 1-0 in their next match.
This win against Thailand is the first win for Stimac as the coach of the Indian football team.
Referring to Anas, Stimac said that playing for the country is the biggest honour that any sportsperson can receive.
"All our players should consider themselves candidates for the National Team shirt as far as they work hard, and keep playing well for their respective clubs," said Stimac.
"I use this opportunity to pay my regards, and best wishes for the upcoming season to all the players, managers and clubs in the Hero I-League, and the Hero ISL," added Stimac.
Defenders Sarthak Golui, and Narender Gehlot, and midfielders Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Nikhil Poojary also found their way back into the list of 35 probables.
The list of 35 probables are as follows:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr), Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojary, Michael Soosairaj.
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.
Intercontinental Cup will be held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad from July 7-19, 2019. India is the defending champions and they will take on Tajikistan on July 7. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:54 IST

It's something we got to address each day: John Cena on WWE...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American WWE wrestler John Cena, who has been the World Champion 16 times, has finally admitted to his thoughts of wrapping up his wrestling career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:45 IST

A day after retiring, Yuvraj says he was 'terrified' of Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always been nail-biting, owing to the age-old rivalry between the two teams. However, the camaraderie of players from both countries is something that cannot be missed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:03 IST

BCCI officials heap praises on Yuvraj Singh for his glittering career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for having a glittering career. Yuvraj announced his retirement at a press conference here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:21 IST

Eden Hazard always dreamt of going to Real Madrid: Roberto Martinez

Leeds [UK], June 11 (ANI): Belgian footballer Eden Hazard has recently joined Real Madrid from Chelsea. "The footballer has joined the club he always dreamt of going," says Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:11 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in Aus-Pak battle

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Defending champions Australia would aim to bounce back after losing their third match, while Pakistan would target to build on their last win when the teams clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on June 12 at County Ground in Taunton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:43 IST

Lasith Malinga will fly back to Sri Lanka after match against Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga will fly back home after his side's clash against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played today, as Malinga's mother-in-law passed away.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:14 IST

Shikhar Dhawan undergoes precautionary scans

Nottingham [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has undergone precautionary scans and is "being assessed" after he was hit on his left thumb during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against defending champions Australia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:27 IST

Shakib Al Hasan's participation in doubt ahead of clash against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Bangladesh could face a major blow in their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday as their in-form all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may miss due to a thigh injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:09 IST

Our batting was little bit off: Ponting after Australia's first WC defeat

Melbourne [Australia], June 11 (ANI): After Australia faced their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting admitted that it was their batting which was not up to the mark.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Good luck in your next avatar: Shastri wishes Yuvraj

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday wished luck to Yuvraj Singh in his "next avtaar" after the swashbuckling left-handed batsman retired from international cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:29 IST

KSL: Suzie Bates, Tamsin Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt rejoin Southern Vipers

West End (Hampshire) [England], Jun 11 (ANI): Suzie Bates, Tamsin Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt have rejoined the Southern Vipers for the upcoming 2019 Kia Super League (KSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:53 IST

I made bad decisions: Tamim Iqbal on his bad form in World Cup

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal admitted he made bad decisions while batting due to which he has not been able to leave a mark on the field till now in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl