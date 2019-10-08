Indian football coach Igor Stimac
Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football coach Igor Stimac extends Dussehra wishes to Indian fans

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday extended Dussehra greetings to his Indian fans while wishing the residents of his native country a happy Independence Day.
"Victory of the Good over the Bad! Goodwill always triumph and be Godly! Wishing everyone a very Happy Dusshera in India and Happy Independence Day in Croatia. Feels like a special bond to have these two festive moments on the same day! #BackTheBlue #Budiponosan #BlueTigers," Stimac tweeted.
This year Dusshera celebrations in India are coinciding with Croatian Independence Day which is celebrated to mark the unanimous decision of the Croatian Parliament to declare the independence of Croatia from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
Meanwhile, on the football front, India is gearing up for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier clash against Bangladesh.
The Blue Tigers are currently attending a preparatory camp in Guwahati. Both the teams will face each other at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on October 15. (ANI)

