Indian football team condole demise of renowned commentator Novy Kapadia

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Indian football team on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned journalist and commentator Novy Kapadia. He passed away on Thursday after suffering from a motor neurone disease.



Taking to Twitter, the Indian football team wrote, "We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball."

Novy Kapadia was a known football pundit, who had covered nine FIFA World Cup tournaments. He was also an author and wrote Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football and the Football Fanatic's Essential Guide Book.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry had in March 2020 sanctioned Rs 4 lakh to Novy towards his medical expenses. The decision was made after it came to light that he was yet to get his pension from the Delhi University from where he retired as a professor after 40 years of service. He was also given financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons. (ANI)

