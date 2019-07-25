Indian men's football team drops two places to 103 in FIFA rankings

Zurich [Switzerland], July 25 (ANI): Indian men's football team dropped two places to settle at 103 in the FIFA rankings updated on Thursday.

India had 1219 points but now the team sits with 1214 points. The team lost two matches against Tajikistan 2-4 and DPR Korea 2-5, respectively.

Blue Tigers then played a stale-mate 1-1 against Syria in the recently-concluded Intercontinental Cup held in Ahmedabad.

FIFA in a tweet notified about the new rankings.



FIFA will next update the world rankings on September 19. (ANI)

