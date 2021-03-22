Indian referees invited by Japan FA to officiate in international friendlies

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Four FIFA/Elite AFC referees and assistant referees from India have been invited by the Japan Football Association (JFA) to officiate in two of their international friendly matches to be held on March 25 and 29 respectively.

These matches will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa and Kitakyushu Stadium in Fukuoka, and are for Japan's preparation for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers & Olympic Games.



Referee Rowan Arumughan, along with assistant referees Joseph Louis Tony and Sumanta Dutta and fourth official Coimbatore Ramasamy Srikrishna, will officiate in the international friendly between the national teams of Japan and South Korea, which is slated to take place on Thursday at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa.

On March 29, the Saison Card Cup 2021 match between the Japan U-24 national team and Argentina U-24 national team at the Kitakyushu Stadium in Fukuoka will be officiated by Coimbatore Ramasamy Srikrishna, along with assistant referees Joseph Louis Tony and Sumanta Dutta and fourth official Rowan Arumughan.

Ravishankar J, Referees Director, All India Football Federation (AIFF), stated, "This is the first time the services of our Indian referees have been sought for by the Japan FA for these important games. We wish our officials all the best for the forthcoming matches." (ANI)

