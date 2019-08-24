Indian Super League announces fixtures for sixth season

Indian Super League (ISL) logo
New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday announced the fixtures for the upcoming sixth season commencing from October 20.
The competition will kickstart with two-time finalists Kerala Blasters FC playing host to two-time champions ATK in a traditional clash of the Titans.
In the second encounter on October 21, defending champions Bengaluru FC will play against NorthEast United FC in a home game.
The tournament will have 90 league phase matches followed by the semi-finals and the final, the fixtures for which will be released later.
The enthralling footballing action will continue till February 23. (ANI)

