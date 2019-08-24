New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday announced the fixtures for the upcoming sixth season commencing from October 20.
The competition will kickstart with two-time finalists Kerala Blasters FC playing host to two-time champions ATK in a traditional clash of the Titans.
In the second encounter on October 21, defending champions Bengaluru FC will play against NorthEast United FC in a home game.
The tournament will have 90 league phase matches followed by the semi-finals and the final, the fixtures for which will be released later.
The enthralling footballing action will continue till February 23. (ANI)
Indian Super League announces fixtures for sixth season
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:43 IST
