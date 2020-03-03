Indian U-16 football team's tour to Tajikistan cancelled due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Indian U-16 national football team's tour to Tajikistan has been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian U-16 boys, currently the U-15 SAFF Champions, were scheduled to depart to play two friendlies against Tajikistan U-16 National Team on March 5.

An official mail to All India Football Federation (AIFF) from the Tajikistan Football Federation read: "Please note that as directed by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan due to the situation around the coronavirus, the citizens of 35 countries including India cannot visit Tajikistan."

"In view of the above, the friendly matches between our teams stay cancelled."

The India Senior National Team is also slated to go to Tajikistan on March 31 to play against them. National team Director Abhishek Yadav said they are keeping a close tab on the situation.

"We are keeping a close tab on the situation," Yadav said in a statement. (ANI)

