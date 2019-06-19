Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky
Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky

Indian women's football coach announces 30 probables for preparatory camp

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 17:24 IST

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): National women's senior football team head coach Maymol Rocky on Tuesday announced 30 probables for a preparatory camp, beginning July 1.
The camp is in preparation for the COTIF tournament to be held in Spain, and the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers. All the girls will prepare at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital from July 1 to 19.
In its recent outing, India displayed competitive performance in the Olympics 2020 Qualifiers second round. However, they lost to the event hosts Myanmar on goal difference.
India registered two back-to-back victories over Indonesia and Nepal, before settling for a 3-3 stalemate against Myanmar.
Following is the 30-member probables:
Goalkeepers: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Crystal Pinto, Archana A.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel M Castanha, Yumlembam Papki Devi, Samiksha, Komal Kumari.
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Sumithra Kamaraj, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha, Ritu Rani, Ratanbala Devi.
Forwards: Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anushka Samuel, Renu, Daya Devi, Roja Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan. (ANI)

