Indian women's football team squad announced for matches against Sweden, USA

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Indian senior women's football team on Saturday announced their squad for the U-23 three-nation tournament in Sweden.

The senior women's national team will be travelling to Sweden for an exposure trip to participate in the WU23 3-Nations tournament.

They will play against Sweden and USA and the games will be played in Sweden from June 22 to 28.



The 23-member Indian contingent is currently in a training camp in Pune.

The 23-member squad is as follows:

Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Santosh, Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu and Dular Marandi. (ANI)

