Injury rules Junior Firpo out of Villareal clash

Barcelona [Spain], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Villareal, Barcelona on Sunday confirmed that Junior Firpo has discomfort in his right hip and will not be playing in the match.

Barcelona is slated to take on Villareal on Monday in the ongoing La Liga.

In the previous La Liga game, Barcelona was restricted to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid. However, Real Madrid registered a 1-0 victory over Getafe which allowed them to consolidate their lead over Barcelona.

With the victory, Zinedine Zidane's men gained a four-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Real Madrid now has 74 points and will play Athletic club today. (ANI)

