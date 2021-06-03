Inter Milan appoint Simone Inzaghi as head coach

Milan [Italy], June 3 (ANI): Inter Milan on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Simone Inzaghi as its head coach.

"The Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri. #WelcomeSimone," the club said in an official statement.

In the youngest age group team with the local club in San Nicolo, Simone finished the season with 92 goals. Intertwining memories, define Simone Inzaghi's playing career.



Loan spells with Carpi, Novara, Brescello, and Lumezzane before breaking into the first team at his hometown club Piacenza. He scored 15 goals in Serie A in 1998 at just 22 years of age. He then made the move to Lazio, where he would - with his huge goals - help them on their way to a historic Scudetto in 2000.

Simone Inzaghi also won three Coppa Italia titles are three Italian Supercups as a player and also became Biancocelesti's record goalscorer in European competitions and the first Italian player ever to score four goals in a single Champions League game (14 March 2000, Lazio 5-1 Marseille).

Once his playing career ended in 2010, Inzaghi instantly made the switch to management. His coaching career began in the 2010/11 season as part of Lazio's youth set-up, before becoming the head coach of the Primavera side (two Coppa Italia titles and one Supercup).

Then, in April 2016, he landed the first team job. He had seven games left in that season, with which to secure his place for the following campaign. He would go on to coach Lazio for another five seasons, winning the Coppa Italia in 2019 and two Supercoppa titles (2017 and 2019). He also brought Champions League football back to the capital-city club with a fourth-place finish in 2020.

Earlier, Antonio Conte had stepped down as the head coach of Inter Milan even though he helped the side win Serie A for 2020-21 season. (ANI)

