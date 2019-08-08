Inter Milan confirms signing Romelu Lukaku

Milan [Italy], Aug 8 (ANI): Italian football club Inter Milan on Thursday confirmed the signing of Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku.

The striker has signed a contract with the club up to June 30, 2024.

Inter Milan also tweeted the signing of Lukalu saying, " BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, @RomeluLukaku9

is an Inter player! #WelcomeRomelu #NotForEveryone #FCIM".



"Inter were the only club I wanted because Inter is Not For Everyone. I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top," Lukaku said in an official statement released by Inter Milan.

Lukaku is the eighth-best overseas scorer of all time in the Premier League as he has 113 goals to his credit, and he has managed to reach double figures in all of the last seven seasons.

He also became the highest scorer in the history of the Belgian national team after managing to score 48 goals from 81 matches.

The striker has made a move from England's club Manchester United. Lukaku managed to register 42 goals from 96 games as a United player but he failed to score in his last eight appearances for Manchester United. (ANI)

