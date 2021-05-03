Inter Milan crowned Serie A champions, register title win after 11 years

Milan [Italy], May 2 (ANI): As Inter Milan on Sunday clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years, the dominant run of Juventus in the competition came to an end.

Atalanta had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday and as a result, Inter Milan gained an unassailable 13 point advantage at the top of the table.

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan has sealed the title with four games left to play.



Inter Milan had outclassed Crotone 2-0 on Saturday to further consolidate its position at the top and the side is currently 13 points ahead of the second-placed Atalanta.

Inter Milan are also unbeaten in 17 league matches and their last defeat had come against Sampdoria on January 6.

Jose Mourinho had last guided Inter Milan to their last Serie A crown back in 2009-10. And since then, it is the first time that the side has won the Serie A again.

Inter Milan will next take on Sampdoria in the Serie A on Saturday, May 8. (ANI)

