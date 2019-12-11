Inter Milan had chances to win game: Conte after defeat

Leeds [UK], Dec 11 (ANI): After facing a defeat against Barcelona, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said they had the chances to win the game.

"We had the chances to win the game, we created those opportunities, but lacked that clinical edge to convert them," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

Inter Milan faced a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona on Wednesday in the Champions League. Carles Perez scored the opening goal of the match but Romelu Lukaku scored an equalizer. Ansu Fati then netted a goal in the 86th minute to hand Barcelona a victory.

The club has been eliminated from the tournament.

Despite the defeat, Conte said he has no complaints to make as his players gave their all.

"I have no complaints to make, as my players gave their all. We just lacked a goal and instead conceded at the other end to go 2-1 down, which really killed us," he said.

"Watching that goal was painful, as it killed us in every way. We were pushing, creating the chances to score and go 2-1 up," Conte added. (ANI)

