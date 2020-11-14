Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic tests positive for COVID-19

Zagreb [Croatia], November 14 (ANI): Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Croatia, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has confirmed.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) announced Brozovic's coronavirus test result on Friday (local time), and the body confirmed that Brozovic is in self-isolation.

"The test results showed two positive results, for the national team member Marcelo Brozovic and a staff member of the national team," HNS said in an official statement.



"Both were immediately isolated from the other members of the national team. Inter were informed of the positive test," it added.

Croatia will face Sweden in their Nations League Group C match later today. After this match, the side will lock horns against Portugal on Tuesday, November 17.

The side is currently in third position in Group C of Nations League with 3 points from four matches.

Group C is currently headed by Portugal with 10 points from four matches, while France is in second position with as many points. (ANI)

