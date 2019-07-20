Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea lift title, defeat Tajikistan 1-0

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 20 (ANI): DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to lift the title of Intercontinental Cup on Friday.

The winning goal came in the second half from substitute Pak Hyon Il. Hyon's goal came out as the decider of the match.

DPR Korea played a dominating game in the first half and held the possession with them.

After some fine build-up plays down the right, Ri Hyong Jin launched a powerful effort from distance that was spilt by Tajikistan custodian Rustam Yatimov.

Gwan latched on to the rebound but his first-time effort went wide off the goal.

Hyon Il in the 71st minute fired a goal for DPR Korea from a pass of Gwan inside the box.

Tajikistan had the chance to equalise the lead but missed out the opportunity.

DPR Korea won the Intercontinental Cup 2019 - winning a sum of $50,000 for the same. Tajikistan finished in the runners-up spot, which fetched them $25,000.

DPR Korea skipper Jong Il Gwan was named the Hero of the Tournament for his three goals in the tournament, as well as the match-winning assist in the final. He was awarded a sum of $7,500. (ANI)