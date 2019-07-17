Intercontinental Cup: India play draw against Syria 1-1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): India played a draw against Syria 1-1 in the last group stage match of the Intercontinental Cup here at EKA Arena on Tuesday.

India started the match on attacking note as striker Udanata Singh's cross in early minutes rang the danger bells for the Syrian defense but the ball did not find Sunil Chhetri in the box and opponent survived.

Syrian Almarmour had the opportunity to take lead in the match but his shot went wide of the net. India continued attacking pace in the first half but was unable to get a goal.

A frantic half, where both teams had a flurry of chances, could not result in any goal as both teams fluffed in front of goal.

In the second half, Narender Ghelot struck a goal for India, giving them lead of 1-0 in the game.

Gahlot's thumping header found the back of the net off the cross of Anirudh Thapa in the 51st minute.

The goal gave confidence to the Blue Tigers as they were looking for the goal from the beginning of the game.

Syria were awarded a penalty kick, against the run of play, in the 78th minute, and Firas made the most out of it, equalising the opponent's deficit to make the scoreline read 1-1.

India with two loses and one draw ended their Intercontinental Cup campaign.

In the final match of the tournament, DPR Korea will face Tajikistan on July 19. (ANI)

