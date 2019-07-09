Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:15 IST

Rohit the best batsman in tournament so far, says Williamson

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): As New Zealand and India get ready to lock horns in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Manchester on Tuesday, Kiwi skipper lauded Rohit Sharma and said the batsman has been the standout performer in the tournament so far.