Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup on Monday at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
Trailing 0-1 the Syrian team staged a stunning comeback to win the match.
Shadi Hamwi, Mohammad scored twice for Syria whereas Firas registered the final goal for the team.
Jong and Ri Jin scored the two goals for DPR Korea.
DPR Korea registered the first goal in the third minute of the match, taking a 1-0 lead. The team was able to dominate the possession in the initial phase of the match.
In the 41st minute, Hamwi scored the equaliser for Syria bringing the scoreline to 1-1. There were no more goals scored in the first half and the scores were tied at the halfway mark.
Syria came out all guns blazing in the second half as they registered three goals in quick succession to put DPR Korea under immense pressure. Mohammad scored in the 56th minute to give Syria the lead and Shadi Hamwi's 61st-minute strike put Syria in a dominant position. Mohammad found the net once again in the 65th minute to make the scoreline 4-1 in favour of Syria.
DPR Korea was able to score one more goal in the 78th minute as Ri Jin registered a goal to make the scoreline 4-2. But Firas added finishing touches for Syria as he scored in the dying minutes of the match to make the full-time scoreline 5-2. (ANI)
Intercontinental Cup: Syria defeat DPR Korea 5-2
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST
