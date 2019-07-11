Tajistani players after defeating Syria 2-0. (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Tajistani players after defeating Syria 2-0. (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Intercontinental Cup: Tajikistan defeat Syria 2-0

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:47 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tajikistan defeated Syria 2-0 in the third match of the Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday at the EKA Arena here.
For Tajikistan, Barotov and Komron scored in the second half to provide the upper hand in the match.
In the first half, both the team remain goalless. However, Syria tried scoring as they created chances to score a goal. A long-distance kick followed by the header to the Tajaki goal post was saved by the goalkeeper.
Despite their attacking domination in the first half, Syria did not have anything to show for as the half-time scoreline read 0-0.

Turning the table, Komoron netted the goal from 30 yards in the 46th minute, giving a 1-0 lead to Tajikistan.
In the 67th minute, Borotov doubled the lead as he tapped home from close range to give them some breathing space.
Syria tried to minimize the lead but could not get the goal scoring chances and the full-time scoreline read as 2-0 in Tajikistan's favour.

Tajikistan have the 100 per cent win record as they won their both the matches in the tournament. Earlier, Tajikistan defeated India 4-2 in their first match.
Tajikistan will face DPR Korea in their next match on July 15. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:23 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Players to watch out in England-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The host England will lock horns with the arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:12 IST

Bhuvaneshwar: Tribal student selected for Commonwealth Pre Cadet...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): A tribal student Nitya Majhi from Kandhamal district (Odisha) was selected for the Commonwealth Pre Cadet Indian Judo Team under 46Kg category, scheduled to be held at Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:21 IST

CWC'19: ICC approves Mathew Wade as Khawaja's replacement

Dubai [UAE], July 11 (ANI): ICC on Wednesday approved Mathew Wade as a replacement of injured Usman Khawaja in the Australian squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:21 IST

CWC'19: Netizens can't keep calm seeing Dhoni seemingly in tears

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Twitterverse lost its cool on Wednesday after former India captain MS Dhoni seemed to get teary-eyed after getting dismissed in the penultimate over in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:25 IST

Federer, Nadal advance to Wimbledon semi-finals

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as they won their respective quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:57 IST

CWC'19: Pak Army spokesperson congratulates Kiwis on semi-final...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday congratulated the New Zealand cricket team on defeating India in the semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:29 IST

We gave everything we had: Kohli after semi-final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said the team gave everything it had against New Zealand during the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:29 IST

By bits and pieces, Jadeja ripped me apart: Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was subjected to criticism for calling Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer', finally praised the player, saying that Jadeja ripped him apart by bits and pieces on Wednesday during India-New Zealand semi-final m

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Novak Djokovic progresses to Wimbledon semi-finals

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): Serbian Novak Djokovic progressed to the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:04 IST

It will be nice to meet Aussies in Cricket World Cup final, says...

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Wednesday said it will be nice to take on Australia at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 22:34 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Dhoni's run out was significant, says NZ captain

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Wednesday said the run out of India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was significant during the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:57 IST

Whoever we play in CWC'19 finals, we will go in as underdogs: Ross Taylor

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): After defeating India by 18 runs in Manchester on Wednesday to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor said that whoever the team plays in the finals, the Kiwi side would be considered as underdogs.

Read More
iocl