Real Madrid's footballer Gareth Bale
Real Madrid's footballer Gareth Bale

International Champions Cup: Real Madrid defeat Arsenal

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 08:23 IST

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday at FedEx Field in Maryland.
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had registered goals in the 10th and 24th minutes, giving Arsenal an early 2-0 lead over Madrid.
Real Madrid were not able to achieve an equaliser in the first half and at half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 in favour of Arsenal. The first half was full of drama as Madrid's Nacho and Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathapoulos received red cards in the 9th and 40th minutes respectively.
Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane introduced Gareth Bale after half-time, and the player did not disappoint as he registered a goal in the 56th minute of the match.
Marco Asensio also registered a goal for the team in the 59th minute to bring the scoreline at 2-2. No other goals were possible in the second half, and the match went to the penalty shootout.
Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 in penalties. Vinicius Junior, Raphael Varane, Isco successfully converted their penalties for the Spanish side, whereas Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson scored for Arsenal.
Bale, who scored in regular-time, missed out on an opportunity to convert his penalty. The player was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.
Later, Zidane had given a clarification that he did not disrespect any player, and said Bale did not want to play against Bayern Munich.
"Firstly, I have not disrespected anyone, least of all a player because I always said the same thing, that players are the most important thing and every time there is a player here I am always with them. Secondly, I said the club was trying to get him out. Period," Zidane had said.
"Thirdly, the other day Gareth didn't play because he didn't want to. He said the club was trying to negotiate his departure he and didn't want to play because of that," he added.
Zidane, after the match against Bayern Munich, had said that it would be good if Bale leaves the club as it will be good for both the team and the player.
This comment by former French international was criticised by Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett, who had described him as a "disgrace."
Bale's future at Real Madrid is uncertain as he is rumoured to be in talks with Chinese Super League clubs Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan. (ANI)

