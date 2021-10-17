IOC supports calls for 'wider consultation' on FIFA's biennial World Cup plan

Lausanne [Switzerland], October 17 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday said it supports the calls made by stakeholders of football, International Sports Federations for a "wider consultation" over FIFA's plans to stage World Cup every two years.

In May 2021, the FIFA Congress mandated the FIFA administration to conduct a study on the feasibility of a Men's and Women's World Cup every two years.

"A number of International Federations (IFs) of other sports, national football federations, clubs, players, players associations and coaches have expressed strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for FIFA," the IOC's Executive Board said in a statement on Saturday.

"The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, International Sports Federations and major event organisers for a wider consultation, including with athletes' representatives, which has obviously not taken place," the statement further read.

IOC cited several reasons for the call of wider consultations. For example, the increased frequency and timing for the World Cup would create a clash with other major international sports.

"The increase in men's events in the calendar would create challenges for the further promotion of women's football," the IOC said.

"The plans, in particular the doubling in the frequency of the World Cup, would create a further massive strain on the physical and mental health of the players," it added. (ANI)

