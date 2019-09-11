Representative image
Representative image

Iranian woman kills self after being denied entry to football stadium

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:10 IST

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Iranian woman, Sahar Khodayari, who was denied entry to football stadium has passed away after setting herself on fire, human rights organisation Amnesty International confirmed.
The 29-year-old Khodayari earlier faced charges of "appearing in public without a hijab" when she attempted to enter the stadium "dressed as a man" in March.
"What happened to Sahar Khodayari is heartbreaking. Her only 'crime' was being a woman in a country where women face discrimination that is entrenched in law and plays out in the most horrific ways imaginable in every area of their lives, even sports," Philip Luther, Amnesty International's Middle East Research and Advocacy Director, said in an official statement.
"To our knowledge, Iran is the only country in the world that stops and punishes women seeking to enter football stadiums," he added.
Women are not allowed to watch football matches in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution however they can watch other sports like volleyball.
Khodayari, had appeared in a Tehran court last week, where the case was adjourned. She then poured gasoline on herself and lit herself on fire fearing the worst possible verdict.
Italian football club AS Roma tweeted to show grief over the death of Khodayari.
#ASRoma is yellow & red but today our heart bleeds blue for Sahar Khodayari. The beautiful game is meant to unite us, not divide us - that's why we set up @ASRoma_Persian last year. Now it's time for everyone in Iran to be allowed to enjoy football matches together. RIP #BlueGirl," AS Roma tweeted.

The human rights organisation and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have both called upon FIFA to look into the matter and end the ban imposed on women in the country.
"Sahar's tragic arrest, jailing, and suicide attempt underscore the need for Iran to end its ban on women attending sports matches -- and the urgency for regulating bodies like FIFA to enforce its own human rights rules," HRW had said in a statement before the death of Khodayari.
Ever since the incident, Khodayari got dubbed as the "Blue Girl" on social media after the colours of her favourite Iranian soccer team, Esteghlal. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:32 IST

St Kitts, Nevis Patriots record highest CPL run-chase

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis), Sept 11 (ANI): St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chased down 242 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday (local time) to record the highest run-chase in the history of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:17 IST

SLC denies NOC to Niroshan Dickwella for CPL

London [UK], Sept 11 (ANI): Niroshan Dickwella has been denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to participate in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:52 IST

India hold Asian Champions Qatar to a draw

Doha (Qatar), Sept 11 (ANI): India came up with their most significant result in recent times as they held Asian Champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw in their second Group E match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:01 IST

Brijesh Yadav defeats Maleusz Goinski by 5-0 in World Boxing...

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 10 (ANI): India made a winning start in the Men's World Boxing Championships as Brijesh Yadav registered a dominating 5-0 win over Poland's Maleusz Goinski here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:26 IST

Joe Root under no pressure at all: Trevor Bayliss

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss on Tuesday said skipper Joe Root is under 'no pressure' at all in his position as team's captain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:10 IST

PV Sindhu invited by K'taka CM as guest to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara- 2019'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been invited to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara- 2019' as the state guest by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:57 IST

Enoch Nkwe expresses confidence in South Africa ahead of series...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I match against India, South Africa's interim team director Enoch Nkwe on Tuesday expressed confidence in his team saying they have 'good enough experience' to compete against the hosts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:34 IST

Britney Cooper replaces Kycia Knight for third ODI against Australia

Dubai [UAE], Sept 10 (ANI): West Indies batter Britney Cooper has found a spot in the squad, replacing injured Kycia Knight, for the third ODI match against Australia women.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:11 IST

BCCI partners with AIR to provide live commentary for matches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with the All India Radio (AIR), which will provide live commentary, in an attempt to increase the coverage of Indian cricket matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:09 IST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to seize opportunity given at Roma

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Roma's new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is aiming to seize the opportunity he has been offered at the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Stephen Fleming to coach Nottingham-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former New Zealand player Stephen Fleming has been named as the coach for Nottingham-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:49 IST

Lukaku confident of touching 50 goals milestone

Leeds [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Belgium player Romelu Lukaku, who is just one goal behind touching the half-century for his country, said he will get to that milestone and termed himself a 'killer' on the field.

Read More
iocl