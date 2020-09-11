Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow sign new contracts with Newcastle United

Newcastle [UK], September 11 (ANI): Newcastle United have confirmed that Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow have both signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Hayden, who joined the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016, has committed his future to the Magpies after the midfielder agreed to a new six-year deal.

Darlow, who made the switch from Nottingham Forest to Tyneside in the summer of 2014, has penned a five-year deal with the club.

Hayden was part of the Newcastle side which won the Championship trophy in 2016/17 and has made over 100 appearances for United.

"I'm delighted. It shows a lot of loyalty and commitment from both sides. It's great to have agreed this before the start of the season and we can focus on getting the football right and getting as high up the Premier League table as we can," Hayden said in a statement.

Darlow, who made his Premier League debut away at West Bromwich Albion in 2015, was another key member of the Championship title-winning side after keeping 13 clean sheets in 34 league appearances.

Darlow said: "I'm really happy to have extended my stay. I've had five very good years and things are very positive here, especially with the new players coming in. There's a buzz around the place and that's great going into a new season. I'm happy to get sorted and give myself something to really get my teeth into." (ANI)

