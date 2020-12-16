ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan's best is yet to come, says Habas

Goa [India], December 16 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a flying start in the ongoing seventh season of India Super League (ISL) but the Mariners have now slipped to the third position. Bagan coach Antonio Habas feels the recent form of the team is due to the fitness levels of players and the best of the Mariners can be seen in January.

"The problem is not about two or three players but the condition of the players after eight months without football. Some players have injuries and we are now in the process of recovering the players to their best possible condition," goal.com quoted Habas as saying.

"I think the best of ATK Mohun Bagan can be seen in January because until now we have had a lot of problems with injured players. We don't have fully fit players. I think by January we can have our players in the best possible condition," he added.



The Kolkata giants have had an average of 46 percent of ball possession quite opposite of FC Goa's 60 per cent. But Habas isn't concerned with the Gaurs' dominant game.

"I don't think only one or two players determine their (FC Goa's) performance. It's the collective effort of the team. Goa has good players and a good team, as do ATK Mohun Bagan. You can win a match by scoring goals, not with possession," said Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

