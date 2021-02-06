ISL 7: Bengaluru was lucky enough to get away with draw, admits coach Moosa

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): After playing out a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru FC's interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that his side was lucky to get away with a draw.

Chennaiyin FC's chances of progressing into the top four received a huge blow following their frustrating goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Fatorda Stadium, on Friday.

Coach Csaba Laszlo's side put up a spirited performance but their misfiring attack just couldn't get past Bengaluru keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was kept on his toes throughout the match.

"To tell you the truth, we were lucky. They got a lot of scoring chances but missed. The way we played in the first half that's not the way we wanted to play and during the break, we could speak to the boys and recover in the second half. We started holding the ball for long periods. That's what we wanted to do. But it didn't work in the first half," Moosa said during the post-match press conference.





"Right now, of course, it's nice to have a clean sheet. But the way things are in the points table it's important for us to get those three points. Both the goalkeepers were really good today. Especially, Gurpreet, he had some close saves," he added.

Moosa also said that if his side would have been more calm and composed, then it might have been able to have more goal-scoring opportunities.

"I guess we could have controlled the game in the first half. The way we did against East Bengal. If we had been more calm and composed, we could have created more goal-scoring opportunities and could have got some goals," said Moosa.

Bengaluru FC is currently placed at the sixth position in the ISL standings with 19 points from 16 games. The side will next square off against ATK Mohun Bagan on Tueesday. (ANI)

