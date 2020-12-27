ISL 7: Board is backing me, EB will get positive results, says Fowler

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 27 (ANI): SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler has said that the board of the club is completely behind him and the side will start coming up with positive results very soon in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Fowler's remarks came as SC East Bengal played out a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. As a result, East Bengal has stretched their winless run to seven matches.

"We were positive. We are massively behind. People need to understand where we are as a club. Whether people like it or not we were built for the I-League. Give us some credit for showing a lot of fight," said Fowler at the post-match press conference.

"And I'm certainly not under pressure. I know what we need to do. You need to ask the Kerala Blasters or Odisha managers if they're under pressure. I don't think you will ask them. Because we are a big club. Obviously, we want to win games. The board is backing me 100 per cent and we will get results," he added.

Chennaiyin took the lead twice, through Lallianzuala Chhangte (13') and Rahim Ali (64'). However, a brace from Steinmann (59', 68') saw Fowler's side split honours in an exciting encounter.



"I think there are a lot of things you can be satisfied with. As a manager, you should go out there with an attitude of getting three points from every game. In terms of the game went, it's important we didn't lose, we showed a lot of fight. It's a game we didn't deserve to lose," Fowler said.

"We looked dynamic. The first half wasn't our brightest or best performance. In the second, we had the attitude, we had the desire, the temperament. We did look good going forward," he added.

Fowler was also happy with the performance of Steinmann who scored twice for East Bengal in the match against Chennaiyin FC.

"He's a good player. You give him a bit of role, not a free-role. He can defend as well. He has got two good goals. He's one of the players who fight till the very end. We did a lot of work on set-pieces. We work on things that can benefit us," said Fowler.

East Bengal will next take on Odisha FC on January 3 in the ISL. The side currently has just three points from seven matches and is placed at the tenth position in the standings. (ANI)

