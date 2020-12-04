ISL 7: Boys will be giving everything to take three points, says Bengaluru FC coach Cuadrat

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat has said that his side will be leaving no stone unturned as Chennaiyin FC have always been one of their biggest opponents over the years.

The two teams will lock horns in their third game of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. Coach Cuadrat knows the importance of the first win and said that his side will be giving everything to take all three points.

"Chennaiyin FC have always been one of our big opponents over the years and there is a good rivalry between the teams," the Bengaluru FC website quoted Cuadrat as saying.

"Unfortunately, the game will be without our fans and we will not be receiving any help from the stands. But the boys will be giving everything because we want to take all three points," he added.

Chennaiyin, who staged an inspired comeback in the second half of last season only to go down to ATK in the final, have had to deal with some key departures, most notably Owen Coyle who was responsible for their change in fortunes.



Hungarian coach Csaba Laszlo holds the reins at Chennaiyin now and has brought along with him a few new faces.

The hosts have roped in strikers Esmael Goncalves and Jakub Sylvestr, along with signing Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev and Memo Moura in what is an already strong midfield comprising Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

"Chennaiyin FC have made good signings and they will be a tough opponent who will keep asking us questions through the 90 minutes of the game. Their Indian players have also improved a lot in recent years and they are showing it in every game," said Cuadrat.

Bengaluru FC will look to bag their first win of the season and the coach admitted that his side will have to perform better in the third game of the season.

"We know that we have to improve at the other end of the pitch, the way we arrive in the other box. The players know that and have been working hard. We have been practising different situations," said Cuadrat

"What has been happening is that we are not winning a lot of duels in attack. The final pass to create the chance is missing. We know that and we are working to rectify that. The team is showing consistency, they know how we want to play but we haven't hit our best form to make things count," he added. (ANI)

