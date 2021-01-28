ISL 7: Coyle feels goalless draw against Kerala Blasters is 'fair result'

Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 28 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said his team's draw against Kerala Blasters was a "fair result" while admitting that the second half of the game was "pretty even".

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a 0-0 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday. The Blasters created many chances and even hit the woodwork thrice but were unable to break the deadlock.



"A draw was a fair result. When you analyze the match, in the first 30 minutes we were very comfortable. In the 15 minutes prior to halftime, I think Kerala did very well. They had a couple of opportunities and hit the woodwork. The second half was pretty even. Both teams had opportunities," Coyle said after the match.

Coyle's main attacking threat Nerijus Valskis has only scored two goals in their last five matches, but his head coach backed the Lithuanian.

"Nerijus has played almost every minute this season. He had a shot on target from 25 yards and made the goalkeeper make a great save. It's not possible to score in every match, even if you are a top striker. He still brings a lot to the team," he said.


