ISL 7: Cuadrat says Bengaluru FC improving after every game

Margao (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat, despite not having tasted a victory in their two matches so far in the Indian Super League (ISL), is happy that his team is improving with every match.

Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC played out a goalless draw here on Saturday.

"It's clear that we are still not ready and not in the physical condition that we should be in for a normal season, but every week we are training and every week we will get better. I am sure that the team was better than it was in the last game and I'm sure that in the next game we will be better than today," Cuadrat said in the post-match press conference.



Bengaluru FC lacked creative touch before Dimas Delgado came on as a substitute early in the second half and the midfielder's arrival breathed some life into Cuadrat's side. The head coach praised Delgado for being up to the mark. "When we play without Dimas it's a different team. Dimas is our key player for creativity," he said.

Cuadrat also said: "We know that when the game is going on, the opponents are going to get tired and the spaces will be there. We had a few chances, so I think we were close to making it 1-0."

Bengaluru FC will now take on Chennaiyin FC in the league on December 4. (ANI)

