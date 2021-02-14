ISL 7: David Grande awarded with Jamshedpur's goal against Chennaiyin

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 13 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC's David Grande on Saturday was awarded the goal scored in the 90th minute of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match 89 between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC.

The match between both these sides was played on February 10, 2021, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

AIFF-appointed match officials have rectified their decision upon further analysing match footage.



"The goal was initially credited as an own goal to Chennaiyin FC's Enes Sipovic," ISL stated in an official release.

The match result remains unaffected as Jamshedpur FC registered a 1-0 win over the two-time ISL champions.

Jamshedpur FC is placed sixth on the table with 21 points from 17 games.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC is eighth with 17 points from as many matches.

Chennaiyin FC will next take on FC Goa later today while Jamshedpur will next be in action against ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday. (ANI)

