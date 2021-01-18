ISL 7: Draw isn't good enough for us, says Ferrando

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is not happy after being held to a draw by ATK Mohun Bagan and said "draw is not good enough for us".

A late equaliser by youngster Ishan Pandita locked out a fitting 1-1 draw between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday. The Mariners took the lead after a brilliant freekick scored by Edu Garcia but substitute Pandita levelled the score for the Gaurs in the 84th minute.



"We had eight shots on target. It is wrong when we do not have any clear opportunities. But I think that the high press of my team was very good because ATK Mohun Bagan could not play," the Spaniard said at the post-match press conference.

"In the midfield also the press was good. Just one detail, in transition we lost the ball and gave away the foul but the opponents scored a nice goal. We always want three points. We had more chances so at the end a draw is not good enough for us," Ferrando added.

This was Pandita's second goal of the season after the Indian forward's equaliser in a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC last month. However, his head coach wants to see more from Pandita before making him a fixture in the starting XI. "I am talking with him every day. He is good in set-pieces and in positional attack but he needs to work ...The important thing for me is to help players like Ishan and Devendra (Murgaokar)," said Ferrando. (ANI)

