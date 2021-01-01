ISL 7: Enobakhare all set to have 'good time' with SC East Bengal

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 1 (ANI): SC East Bengal new signee Bright Enobakhare is expecting some good time with the club as he is all set to represent the side in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

"I feel fresh apart from the quarantine inside the hotel room. I feel good to be here. Just stay strong and I wish the year brings good success for everyone. It is great to be with good players and good staff. I enjoyed being here for some days now so I know it is going to be a good time for me. I think we are going to do even better," Enobakhare said on the club's official YouTube channel.

Earlier in the day, SC East Bengal announced the signing of Nigerian forward Enobakhare for the ongoing season of the ISL.



The 22-year-old will bolster SC East Bengal's striking options as he joins forces with the head coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who is absolutely delighted over the inclusion of Enobakhare.

"I am absolutely delighted with the signing of Bright. I have had a good few chats with him, given him our vision and our beliefs...what we want to achieve here. He has accepted them with an open mind. The signing of a young, talented and very good player adds to our squad. I will stress how young and talented he is. If you look at the foreign players who have come in, the likes of Matti Steinmann are fairly young for foreign players in this league," Fowler said in an official statement.

Enobakhare came through English Premier League side Wolves' academy and went on to become a member of the Championship title-winning squad which gained promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18. He made 49 appearances for the club, netting three goals, twice in the League Cup and once against Barnsley in the Championship in September 2017.

The forward also joined Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock on a six-month loan deal and then spent the remaining part of the season with League One side Coventry City, where he grabbed eyeballs, winning the club's young player award. He found the back of the net six times in 18 appearances for Coventry City. Enobakhare last turned out for Greek side AEK Athens. (ANI)

