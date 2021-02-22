ISL 7: FC Goa 'tactically' outplayed Bengaluru FC, says Naushad Moosa

Margao (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): Bengaluru FC interim head coach Naushad Moosa feels FC Goa was well prepared for the game as the Gaurs outplayed his side in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday.

It was the final nail in the coffin for Bengaluru's hopes of reaching the ISL playoffs as they slumped to a 1-2 defeat against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

"FC Goa was a totally different side. They were very compact. They were dropping back and they did not give us enough room. Tactically, they outplayed us," said Moosa at the post-match press conference.

Goa took a quickfire lead through Igor Angulo (20') and Redeem Tlang (23') before Suresh Wangjam (33') cut short Bengaluru's deficit. Bengaluru FC started the game brightly but a lapse in concentration from them saw Goa break the deadlock. Moosa rued giving away an easy goal in the first half of the match and wasn't happy with the result.



"If you look at the first half, then this is a fair result. If we give away such an easy goal then it becomes difficult. After that, we had some opportunities, with a header from Sunil [Chhetri] and Cleiton [Silva] hitting the bar," said Moosa.

"Not really happy with the result, we could have done much better," he said after Bengaluru's remote hopes of reaching the semis got completely shattered," he added.

Moosa admitted that the Blues were not in any pressure as their chances of making it to the playoffs were very bleak.

"Frankly speaking, we were really not under pressure. We just wanted to come and play because the chances (of making it to the top four) were not much. But yes, we wanted to get the three points," said Moosa.

Bengaluru FC is at the seventh spot with 22 points and will now lock horns with Jamshedpur on Thursday. (ANI)

