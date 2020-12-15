ISL 7: Feel like we lost two points, says Mumbai coach Lobera

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 15 (ANI): After being made to settle at a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said that the side possibly missed out on the opportunity to secure full three points from the match.

A flurry of missed chances saw table-toppers Mumbai City FC settle for only a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium, here on Monday. Owen Coyle's men took the lead through Nerijus Valskis (9') before Mumbai hit back through Bartholomew Ogbeche (15').

"They (Jamshedpur) played really well defensively. We created our chances but we couldn't score. Sometimes this happens. We need to improve and we need to manage the situation and the game better. We have our chances," Sergio Lobera said after the game," said Lobera after the match during a virtual press conference.



"I feel we lost two points. Obviously, in a different situation, you feel a point is enough but today, I feel we lost two points," he added.

Mumbai City are at the top of the ISL points table with 13 points from six matches and the side will next take on Hyderabad FC on Sunday.

A red card for Aitor Monroy around the half-hour mark saw Jamshedpur reduced to ten-men but some dogged defending and a number of missed chances for Mumbai, saw the former get away with a draw.

In the ongoing ISL, Mumbai City have so far recorded four wins, one loss, and one draw in their games. (ANI)

