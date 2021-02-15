ISL 7: Ferrando rues individual errors, says FC Goa needs to improve

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 14 (ANI): After settling for a draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said that his side needs to improve and not make individual errors at this crucial junction in the league.

There were just a few minutes left in the game and Goa needed a goal. There was no doubt as to who everybody's eyes were on. And Ishan Pandita duly delivered.

The youngster's fourth goal of the ongoing seventh season handed FC Goa a point as they held Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim in the ISL on Saturday.



"The team is working for 90 minutes. When you have chances at the end, there is pressure and there is space, it is normal. I am thinking of three points all the time. There were two individual mistakes (tonight). We need to improve a bit. Sometimes these mistakes happen. We have to have control of time and space," said Ferrando during the post-match press conference.

Ferrando also admitted that there is a pressure on the club as they prepare to defend their third spot on the league table.

"Everybody will be thinking about the three points, of course, there is pressure. The most important thing is to learn to control our emotions and play football," said Ferrando.

FC Goa is currently at the third spot in ISL standings with 24 points from 17 matches. The side will next take on Odisha FC on Wednesday. (ANI)

