ISL 7: Habas seeks improvement in ATKMB's attack despite win over Chennaiyin

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 22 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said although he is happy with his team's win over Chennaiyin FC, his side must improve in attack as they are having trouble when it comes to scoring goals.

An injury-time winner by super-sub David Williams gave ATK Mohun Bagan a narrow 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The win saw the Mariners reduce the deficit on Mumbai City FC at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings.

"I think today we were brilliant, positive and we scored to win the game. The most important thing in football is to play well and win the game and today, we played fantastic. The three points are really important for us because it's one step closer towards our objective in the league," Habas said at the post-match press conference.



He further stated: "We are having trouble when it comes to scoring goals, but we are training hard to improve on that. In this league, it's difficult to always train because we play every two-three days. You have to train harder sometimes but I think it's clear that we have to improve in attack."

The 63-year-old also explained the reason behind starting match-winner Williams on the bench.

"We had to share the minutes among our foreign players because Javier [Hernandez] needed minutes more than Williams. Rotation is also very important for us because I want all my players to play and participate for the team," he said. (ANI)

