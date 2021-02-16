ISL 7: Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to continue winning in remaining games

Margao (Goa) [India], February 15 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels his side played better in the second half against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing seventh season of the India Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC as Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the game in the 85th minute to help the Mariners to their fourth successive win at the Fatorda Stadium.

"In the first half, there were not many possibilities to attack because the ball was in the air all the time and it is very difficult to play against these [long balls]. In the second half, we kept possession better. I think that we played better and got the goal," Habas said during the post-match press conference



With the win, the Mariners went top of the table, two points ahead of Mumbai City FC who play Bengaluru FC on Monday. With the top spot at stake, Habas urged his team to play for maximum points in their remaining three matches.

"It's very satisfying for the players and the staff. I am very happy with the performance of the players. Now, we have to go match-by-match. Now we have to get the three points in the remaining matches," Habas said.

Their next challenge will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on SC East Bengal in the famous Kolkata Derby. Habas however believes that in the absence of fans, this will be just like any other match for his team.

"We have to keep our calm. Without the tension and the pressure of the supporters, it will be just another match for us. The idea will be to play football," Habas said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will next face SC East Bengal on Friday. (ANI)

