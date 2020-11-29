ISL 7: Hyderabad deserved three points, says Marquez after draw against Bengaluru

Margao (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez said his side played well and deserved three points from the match.

"I think that we deserved the three points, but in general it was a very equal game, maybe with more chances for Hyderabad, but in general it was a game with not so many chances. For me, it is not unfair, but if one team deserved to win it was Hyderabad," Marquez said in the post-match press conference on Saturday.



Hyderabad were set back by injuries to two of their key players Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, and Marquez admitted that did hold them back a little in the second half.

"I know Joel Chianese suffered an ankle injury and Lluis has a muscle issue. The injury of Lluis is more serious than Joel's. Yes [the injuries did make things difficult], but this is football. This is the reason we do not have only 11 players in the squad. During the season, we will have injury problems, and now we have two players fewer for the next game. Let's see if Joel arrives or not, but, for sure we will put on 11 players again," he said.

Indian defender Chinglensana Singh had a terrific outing for Hyderabad and was rightly chosen Hero of the Match. Commenting on his defence's performance on the night, Marquez said: "We know the quality of Chinglensana, Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra. I am not too surprised because I see how they train everyday. The best thing for Hyderabad in the last two games is the personality of the players. They are not scared and this is the reason I am very happy with my players." (ANI)

