ISL 7: I'm very satisfied with goalless draw against Mumbai, says Marquez

Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 17 (ANI): Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez is satisfied with his side's goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

In a match where both teams failed to convert many chances, it was Hyderabad who turned up stronger on the day denying any goal to the relentless Mumbai attack.

"I'm very satisfied with the team. I know that maybe we had more clear chances to win the game. The score was fair because they have a very good team. It was an interesting game," Marquez said after the match.

Marquez seemed to have prepared well for the Mumbai test. The Nizams pinned their opponents with their high pressing approach, thus nullifying Mumbai's danger. Lobera's men were doing everything right, except for the final delivery.



Marquez said his players were better at creating chances against the league-toppers.

"I think our chances were more clear-cut than those of Mumbai. The most important thing is our supporters are proud of our players," he added.

The coach hailed his players as they executed his gameplan well.

"I was joking with Jahouh that we played one player alongside him. Because in the first game his long balls damaged our team too much. My players understood the aim (my plan) for the game very well," Marquez said.

Sharing his thoughts on attacking midfield Roland Alberg, who made his debut, Marquez said, "He is an attacking midfielder with a lot of quality. He will have an important impact on this team at the end of the competition." (ANI)

