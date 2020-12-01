ISL 7: Injury-marred Hyderabad banking on Indian talent against Jamshedpur

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 1 (ANI): Hyderabad FC, who are currently unbeaten in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) may look like a team to beat, but with only two shots on target in two games, coach Manuel Marquez will have much to worry about as his side takes on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad has had an impressive start to their campaign this time with four points in two matches. But the side has scored just one goal, which came from a penalty. Marquez agreed that his side needs to improve.

"We need to improve not only in defence but also in the final part of the opponent's box. We have to create more clear chances. In two games, we have only one goal from a penalty," said Marquez in an official ISL release.

That's not the only thing that he has to worry about. Hyderabad could be forced to depend on their Indian contingent following the injuries to Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre. Marquez confirmed the duo would be sidelined for some time.



Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis has already scored thrice and Marquez knows what the Lithuanian is capable of. "In two games, he has scored three different goals. But we have to stay focussed on other players who can score at all moments of the contest," he said.

Coach Owen Coyle, who is yet to taste a win with Jamshedpur, stated that they would need to respect their opponents as they know what they are capable of doing.

"We are very respectful of the quality Hyderabad has. Aridane is a wonderful player. We are well aware of the threat they have. But we know if we perform the way we did in the first half (against Odisha), then we are capable of getting the three points," Coyle stated.

"We will focus on what we can do. Bit by bit, I think we are growing up, we are getting better," he added.

On the attacking front, Jamshedpur has delivered so far, but it is their defence that has let them down. Coyle will have to see the defence stand tall if he is to notch up a win against Hyderabad. (ANI)

