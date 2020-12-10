ISL 7: It will be a mistake to look at points table now, says Lobera

Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 9 (ANI): Mumbai City FC is on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table with nine points from four games, but head coach Sergio Lobera is not getting carried away after three wins on the trot.

Lobera reckons it will be a mistake to look at the points table now and feels the match against Chennaiyin FC is going to be a difficult and competitive game when the two sides lock horns on Wednesday.

"Our focus is not on the table. We are focussing on the next game. It will be a mistake to look at the table. We need to improve our style of play. We are already improving but there are a lot of things to do," goal.com quoted Lobera as saying.



"Chennaiyin is a very good team. Hope to be a difficult game. They have a fantastic coach (Laszlo). We need to work very well. We played two days ago (2-0 win against Odisha FC). We need to be ready from the first minute. It will be a very competitive match," the coach added.

Mumbai City's strong squad depth is finally paying dividends, with Lobera choosing to rotate his players. Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, and Adam le Fondre are among the ones who have shone so far while the defence, led by keeper Amrinder Singh, has also remained solid.

"Squad rotation is very important. If you have a good squad, then you can use different players in matches. We have a full season ahead and happy with the fitness condition of my team," said Lobera

"We need to work hard and believe in our style of play. Hopefully, our fans will be happy at the end of the season," he added. (ANI)

