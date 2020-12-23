ISL 7: It's not about XI, it's about team as whole, says Fowler

Vasco (Goa) [India], December 23 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Wednesday expressed gratitude to people involved with the club and said it is not about eleven players that play on the field, it is about the team as a whole.

"It is not just about the eleven, it is about the team as a whole. Everyone from the kit man, photographer, people in the social media team, the hotel staff and the bus driver are all part of the same team. We are one. This bubble is extremely ours. Everyone enjoys being part of the team," Fowler said in a video posted on the club's official Youtube channel.

The video dedicated to unsung heroes of the club showcased support staff members, who play a major role for the side off the pitch.



"I will always remember the moment when Fowler asked me to take a free-kick keeping the camera aside for a moment. Getting the opportunity to be the SC East Bengal's photographer is amazing and I'm honoured to do the job," Tanmoy, the club photographer, said.

"I remember the first time I met Gaffer and Tony Grant, They were sitting on the balcony and I went up to them, I was so nervous but in the first two-three minutes, they made me feel at home. Today I share a great relationship with both of them," Pranoy Sur, the kit manager of the club, said.

Earlier in the day, Goal.com reported that Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Rafique Ali Sardar, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, Samad Ali Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad and Anil Chavan are the nine players who will be released from the club.

The Red and Golds have already agreed terms with fellow Kolkata club Mohammedan Sporting over the transfer of defender Gurtej Singh and goalkeeper Rafique Ali Sardar. The two players have travelled to Kolkata last night and have entered the I-League club's bio-bubble.

East Bengal are currently at the bottom of the ISL table with just two points from their first six matches. They will next lock horns against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. (ANI)

