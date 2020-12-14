ISL 7: Jamshedpur tie will be similar to that against Chennaiyin FC, says Lobera

Bambolim (Goa) [India], December 14 (ANI): Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera feels facing a "competitive team" like Jamshedpur in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday will be quite similar to their last encounter against Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City had registered a come from behind victory over Chennaiyin FC on December 9. Lobera said his team needs to work on the balance as it is very important for the game against a "dangerous" side.

"Every team is different but I think it's possibly going to be similar to facing Chennaiyin FC because Jamshedpur has a very competitive team. They are a good team with and without the ball," Lobera said in a virtual press conference.



"They are a dangerous team because when they have the chances, they usually score goals. So we need to work on the balance on the offensive and defensive aspects because it's very important for tomorrow's game," he added.

Mumbai's performances has been consistently impressive as well, across all areas of the pitch. No team has scored more (8) or conceded less (2). And unlike some teams, Mumbai haven't been dependent on one player for goals.

Also, the side will be playing its third game in eight days and coach Lobera admitted that he would have to rely on the depth of his team as recovering in such a short time for players isn't easy.

"It's not easy. We have a big challenge every day in this season and we have to adapt quickly. The most important thing is that I have a good squad and it's not only about the 11 players who played in the last game," said Lobera.

Mumbai have no injury concerns but they will once again miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai, who missed the previous three games due to personal reasons. The full-back is yet to join the squad after leaving the team's bio-bubble. (ANI)

