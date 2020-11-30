ISL 7: Kerala Blasters coach Vicuna remains hopeful despite no win in 3 games

Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC remained winless in three games after a 0-0 draw against their southern rivals Chennaiyin FC on Sunday but head coach Kibu Vicuna still believes that his side have shown an improvement on their first two matches and will soon start winning their upcoming games.

Kerala Blasters held Chennaiyin FC to a goalless draw courtesy of a superb penalty save from Albino Gomes in their third match.

"We did not start the match that well but by the middle of the first half we started to play better. We had more of the ball inside the opponents' half. In the second half it was very even," said Vicuna in the post-match press conference.



"Last 15-20 minutes, we were tired because we played on Thursday as well. My feeling is that if we continue to play like this then we can get the three points," he added.

Apart from a solitary goal from a penalty against NorthEast United FC in their previous game, Kerala's main goal threat Gary Hooper has failed to make much of an impact. However, he has Vicuna's full support.

"We expect Gary to score goals. He needs time to know the team. For sure Gary is going to have a good season," Vicuna said.

Kerala created a number of chances but failed to make the most of them. Sharing his thoughts, Vicuna said, "It is true that we had chances to score especially in set-pieces but tonight we could not score. Hopefully, we are going to continue training and try to convert these chances."

Kerala Blasters will now lock horns with FC Goa on Sunday. (ANI)

