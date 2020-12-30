ISL 7: Laszlo 'proud' of team despite goalless draw against ATKMB

Goa [India], December 30 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo said he is "proud" of his players despite being held to a goalless draw by ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 match here on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya had a great game and denied Chennaiyin chances to go ahead on several occasions.

"We had a chance to score two or three goals but I am confident that we will continue playing this kind of football and the goals will come. It is easier to create goal-scoring chances (than to score)," Laszlo said after the match.



"On the whole, I think it was a good game of football. From my side, it was tactically very good. I am proud of my boys because playing after two days is not easy. We were better while defending set-pieces so this is a step forward. The goals will definitely come," he added.

Laszlo also gave an injury update on his Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, who had to come off after taking a knock.

"He twisted his ankle and we hope that it is nothing serious. But the games are coming in fast. I have to talk with Rafa and the doctor. I hope he will be back. Isma (Esmael Goncalves) will be back so that is good as well," he said. (ANI)

